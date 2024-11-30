Suncorp Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.28 (ASX:SUNPI)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.277 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Suncorp Group
