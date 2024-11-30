Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STBI remained flat at $17.85 during trading hours on Friday. 1,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

