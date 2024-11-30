Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHY stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.