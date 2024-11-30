StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

