StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.