Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 68,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 30,299 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BITX stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

