Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$71.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$98.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00. Also, Director Rhodri Harries bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,750 shares of company stock worth $753,042. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

