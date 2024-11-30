Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$1,059,156.54 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 187,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.67), for a total transaction of A$1,059,156.54 ($687,763.99).
Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Robert Kelly sold 49,383 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.70), for a total transaction of A$281,532.48 ($182,813.30).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.
Steadfast Group Company Profile
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.
