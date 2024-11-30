Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$1,059,156.54 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 187,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.67), for a total transaction of A$1,059,156.54 ($687,763.99).

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Robert Kelly sold 49,383 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.70), for a total transaction of A$281,532.48 ($182,813.30).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

Steadfast Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.