Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$1,059,156.54 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDFGet Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 187,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.67), for a total transaction of A$1,059,156.54 ($687,763.99).

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Robert Kelly sold 49,383 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.70), for a total transaction of A$281,532.48 ($182,813.30).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

