SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 16th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

