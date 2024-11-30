SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,186 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

