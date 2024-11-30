SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $89,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

