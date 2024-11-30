Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVII. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 482,767 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVII remained flat at $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,207. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

