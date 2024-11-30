Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

