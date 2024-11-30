Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Spie Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPIWF stock traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867. Spie has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.60.

Spie Company Profile

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

