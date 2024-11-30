SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.