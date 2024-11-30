SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,391 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $35.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

