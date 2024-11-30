SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

