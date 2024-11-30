S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $224,976,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $522.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.