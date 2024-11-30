Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,002,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $201.58 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

