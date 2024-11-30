Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro Buys 3,000 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$13,398.00.

Javier Felipe Toro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Javier Felipe Toro purchased 3,000 shares of Solaris Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,261.60.

Solaris Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$728.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.90. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

