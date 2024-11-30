Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro Buys 3,000 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$13,398.00.
Javier Felipe Toro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Javier Felipe Toro purchased 3,000 shares of Solaris Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,261.60.
Solaris Resources Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$728.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.90. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
