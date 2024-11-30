Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 34,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 136,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

