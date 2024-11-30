Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $351,007.28 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $174.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

