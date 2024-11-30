Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $351,007.28 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $174.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.