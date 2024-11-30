Slotnik Capital LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Slotnik Capital LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises about 3.0% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

JNPR stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

