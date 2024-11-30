Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 1,653,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Price Performance
Shares of Skylark stock remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. Skylark has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.
Skylark Company Profile
