Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Bought by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.56 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

