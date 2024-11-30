Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Drops By 41.9%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.0 days.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARGF remained flat at $20.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Varta has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

