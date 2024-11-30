Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Declines By 21.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

