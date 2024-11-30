Short Interest in Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Decreases By 42.9%

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tristar Wellness Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TWSI remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 8,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Tristar Wellness Solutions
