Short Interest in Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Decreases By 42.9%

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TWSI remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 8,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

