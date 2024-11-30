Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 131.7%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

