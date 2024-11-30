Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Expands By 65.2%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Price Performance

TALKW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

