Short Interest in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Drops By 38.9%

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance
TSLT stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,735. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
