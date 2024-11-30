Short Interest in T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Drops By 38.9%

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance

TSLT stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,735. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Get T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.