Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 25.1%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 4,452,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,963.1 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

