Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 25.1%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 4,452,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,963.1 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
About Sumitomo Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.