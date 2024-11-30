Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Expands By 28.6%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sims Price Performance

SMSMY stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Sims has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

