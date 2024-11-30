Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 169.9%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ROHM Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
ROHM Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.