Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 169.9%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ROHM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

