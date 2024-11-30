Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Drops By 59.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
PMO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 88,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,211. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
