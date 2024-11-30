Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Drops By 59.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 88,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,211. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,000.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 80,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.