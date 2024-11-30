Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Decreases By 16.7%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nexien BioPharma Stock Up 8.5 %

Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

