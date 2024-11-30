Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Decreases By 16.7%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nexien BioPharma Stock Up 8.5 %
Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Nexien BioPharma
