Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Decreases By 58.9%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MGO Global Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MGOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 19,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,397. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.
MGO Global Company Profile
