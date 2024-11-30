Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Decreases By 58.9%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGO Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 19,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,397. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Get MGO Global alerts:

MGO Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.