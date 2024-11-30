Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Decreases By 57.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBINM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

