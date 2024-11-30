Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rises By 50.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of MARUY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.20. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.