Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Increases By 153.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 109,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

