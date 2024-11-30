Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Grows By 540.9%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 540.9% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.20. 88,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,046. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
