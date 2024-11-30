Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Grows By 540.9%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 540.9% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.20. 88,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,046. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,013,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.