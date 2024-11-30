Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases By 33.2%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 32,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.