Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Decreases By 31.4%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heritage Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 47,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,823. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

