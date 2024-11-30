Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 107.5%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,200 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the October 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.4 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

