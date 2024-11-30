Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 33.3%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.487 dividend. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

