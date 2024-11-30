Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 33.3%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Guangdong Investment Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $40.22.
Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.487 dividend. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
About Guangdong Investment
Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.