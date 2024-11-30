Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Grows By 122.2%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,672.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This represents a 2.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,615 shares of company stock worth $73,705.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.