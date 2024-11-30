Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 56.8%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCMF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
