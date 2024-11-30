Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 56.8%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCMF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

