Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Rises By 32.3%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE DSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 271,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.