Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Rises By 32.3%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 271,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

