Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Drops By 80.7%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of DWAHY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. 9,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Articles

