Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Rises By 26.7%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of Colruyt Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $44.10.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
